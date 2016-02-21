January is over and its evil reign over our Instagram feeds can come to an end. No longer will we feel the need to share Nashville filtered green juices; no longer will #yummy be filled with pictures of kale. Now is the time to see what we really want to see – it's pictures of cakes.
A far cry from your grandmother’s fairy cakes, London bakers are pushing the boundaries of culinary skill to create some of the most beautiful baked goods we have ever seen. From fully loaded brownies to intricately designed donuts, we’ve found our favourite places to add a little sweetness to our Instagram feeds.
Click through to see the prettiest cakes on offer.
