The cultural spotlight is about to shine on Liverpool, with Europe’s biggest free music event, LIMF (21-24 July), and the Biennal festival of contemporary art (9 July – 16 October) just around the corner.
In a city where it feels like any pub you happen to stumble upon has a gig happening that night, and £2 pints actually exist, you’re somewhat spoilt for choice when it comes to going out. But here’s how to avoid ending up in a student bar hell-hole where the floors are slick with WKD (at least you hope that’s what it is) or trapped in The Cavern Club, where ageing rockers perform "Love Me Do" for the 50th time.
From secret speakeasies to 19th-century smugglers’ inns, here’s our guide to the best bars in Liverpool…
In a city where it feels like any pub you happen to stumble upon has a gig happening that night, and £2 pints actually exist, you’re somewhat spoilt for choice when it comes to going out. But here’s how to avoid ending up in a student bar hell-hole where the floors are slick with WKD (at least you hope that’s what it is) or trapped in The Cavern Club, where ageing rockers perform "Love Me Do" for the 50th time.
From secret speakeasies to 19th-century smugglers’ inns, here’s our guide to the best bars in Liverpool…