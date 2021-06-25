Lisa Taddeo: “We All Do Different Things In These Private Hellish Moments”

"I am very conscious about things like not putting on makeup in front of [her] too much," she begins, before switching tack and explaining that she places more importance on how she interacts with other people and the way she lets other people talk to her. "If my husband and I ever argue in front of [my daughter], I’m always very careful to make him apologise to me in front of her. I don’t always do the same to him because, whatever, but because… We’re so much stacked in the other direction. I don’t want her to know the world is already stacked against her in that sense." Was this something she learned from her own parents? "My father never misspoke to my mother but he was a macho man and so for me it was the same sort of thing, making sure that all the relationships [my daughter] sees me having with men, I am more aggressive. With men in, like, stores and restaurants if someone is not being nice. I worry less about the sexualisation for right now and more about power and showing her that we are all equal."