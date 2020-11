Medical aesthetician and skin specialist Bianca Estelle , who is Black, says that to some extent, removing lip pigmentation is a form of skin lightening. Conforming to European beauty standards is a widespread issue which has permeated Black and Asian communities for years, which Estelle says she has witnessed in her practice. "I believe that the popularity of such treatments is linked to colourism and certainly to a Eurocentric aesthetic ideal." She continues: "Sadly, in many cultures, there is still a projected preference to women with lighter complexions." But Estelle says that lip treatments such as these can be differentiated based on how the pigmentation was caused. "If the pigmentation was formed as a result of sunburn or smoking, then I wouldn’t class the treatment as skin lightening."