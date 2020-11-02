Estelle says that skin lightening is deeply entrenched within some cultures and her primary role is advising clients on what is safe and effective. "My concern would be for the safety of these treatments and whether women of colour are visiting an experienced semi-permanent makeup artist that is skilled in treating darker skin types." She explains that failure to find someone with the necessary qualifications or skill set can be disastrous and lead to many skin issues, including the area becoming more pigmented or even scarred. "It’s better to have safe options, advice and open conversations, rather than referring to treatments and products as taboo. This risks more damage to people's skin for lack of education."