Lilac Is The Biggest Hair-Colour Trend Of 2019 — & It's Only February

There are enough colours of the rainbow to go around — so when just one of them starts popping up on the heads of celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers alike, you know it must be good. Lilac is the hue of the moment, with over 100,000 photos across Instagram showing variations ranging from lavender and dusky periwinkle to more saturated amethyst. The term "lilac hair" is also up 1,077% on Pinterest, making it one of the year's top trends — and it's only February.
It's no surprise, then, that some of the biggest stars have already taken the colour for a whirl in 2019. Ahead of her Pepsi commercial debut during the 2019 Super Bowl, Cardi B rocked a multi-tonal lilac pixie-cut wig that would make My Little Pony proud. Also on trend was Lady Gaga, who kicked off her Enigma Las Vegas residency concert with her hair dyed dusty mauve. Ahead, more purple styles that would 100% make Barney jealous — and will make you want to run to the hair salon.