This one sounds easy, but I know so many people who are in the habit of not practicing respect with their partner. Sean and I decided a long time ago that we wouldn’t make jokes about one another or call each other names (like stupid, or silly, or whatever — even in jest), but I don’t think we realised how important this pact was to our relationship until we hit hard times. In the first few years of our relationship, it was easy to be respectful — it was just how we felt about one another. Why would I make fun of my husband (in front of him or to a close friend)? I loved that guy! There was no reason to crack a joke at his expense. When we hit rock bottom, though, it was all I could do to keep from making jokes as a way of venting. And I didn’t always succeed.