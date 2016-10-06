As someone who regularly uses multiple utensils (and yes, even my fingers) to make sure that I am scraping up every last lick of Nutella, I can tell you that getting to the bottom of certain condiment containers isn't pretty. But wasting our favourite PB or even a drop of Sriracha just isn't an option. So, instead of going to town on jars and squeeze bottles with spoons, forks, and knives to get out enough for a recipe, we're taking our eats to the container itself. With a few simple recipes, you'll be able to use up every last drop, and save yourself some dirty dishes to boot.
Ahead, find six hacks for using up the rest of your condiments. You'll never be tormented by an almost empty jar again — you may even look forward to them.