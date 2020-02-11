Laura Dern’s Oscar win last night was just more confirmation of what most of us already know: the 53-year-old actress is an icon. This year, we loved her in her award-winning role as the stiletto-wearing, steely divorce attorney in Marriage Story, and as Marmee March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women. I’ll take a little bit of Dern in every movie, honestly.
Now, she’s brought her famously husky voice to the narration of a new Audible version of the inspiration for Gerwig’s film, Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 1868 book, Little Women. And while we don’t, unfortunately, get to hear any of the March sisters declare “I will not, not be rich!!!” a la Renata from Big Little Lies, Dern’s tender and nuanced reading is yet another modern reason to revisit the classic novel.
Below, listen to an exclusive excerpt:
