The Black Girl's Guide To Laser Hair Removal

As much as some of us love the idea of getting rid of unwanted fuzz forever, laser hair removal sure does come with a lot of caveats. You'll need a significant amount of cash and time to invest in multiple sessions, not to mention a high pain threshold. And, for those with medium to deep skin tones who want to remove their hair, there's a lot of misinformation that you have to watch out for, too — resulting in anything from an ineffective treatment to more serious burning and scarring.
"If the wrong laser is used on the wrong energy, or if the technician is inexperienced and hasn't treated dark skin before, it can be dangerous," says Dr. Alicia Barba, MD, a Dove dermatologist. But if you prep properly and use the right products, you'll walk away from your appointment with smooth and even skin that'll last long beyond summer.
We asked Barba and other skin pros to break down everything you need to know about laser hair removal for women of colour. Check out their tips, ahead.