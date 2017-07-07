The Future's Gold: The Artist Behind Summer's Most Uplifting Exhibition

Hey Lakwena! What do you make of British politics today?

I think it’s a really interesting time right now. I’ve never been super clued-up on the ins and outs of politics, but I think what interests me is what I can see from where I’m standing; and that’s what I feel my role as an artist is. Things are shaking up – both for good and for bad – but what concerns me is I feel like there’s this big divide, and things are becoming very polarised. We seem to be in this situation where you’re demonised if you disagree with the status quo, and I don’t think that’s helpful. On the positive side, the fact that more and more young people are engaging with politics is brilliant. But the whole Leave/Remain debate in the Brexit argument was a clear example of this polarisation. Not that people shouldn’t have strong opinions – I have very strong opinions – but that somehow, there seems to be this very clear disconnect between different camps right now, and I’ve never felt that before in the UK. I feel like people are being a lot less reasonable and a lot more black and white. And life just isn’t black and white.