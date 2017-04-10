Hygge — the Danish concept of warmth and coziness — had its moment, and that moment ended the day temps rose above 10 degrees. Now, we're embracing lagom, which we have to admit isn't quite as fun, but feels very adult.
Lagom translates to "not too much, not too little," and is actually pronounced 'car-prom.' The concept, while new for us, has been part of the Scandinavian mindset for centuries, and is about living a balanced, proportioned, "just right" life. Basically, Goldilocks was onto something big.
