

Yesterday, Katie Eary returned to the catwalk with designs inspired by sleepwear, the 70s and Iggy Pop. Coincidentally, as the world mourned the passing of music and fashion legend David Bowie, the designer unveiled a collection that centred on him and the seminal documentary he featured in, The Sacred Triangle. We caught up with Eary to discuss her obsession with PJs, print and pattern and her unintentional tribute to Britain's beloved icon.



PJs are certainly the item of the moment right now. Why do you think pyjamas are being worn by day as workwear and to parties, and why are they at the core of your AW16 collection?

In terms of style and the power of the PJ in daily dressing, I think they can be seen as a sartorial garment if styled and worn in the right way. They are essentially a tailored garment and so work well dressed up or dressed down with a slouch trouser or denim. Any of my dearest friends can you tell you about my love affair with pyjamas.



People are really embracing genderless clothing and a flamboyance in print and style for both men and women, manifested in the prevalence of the 70s trend. How is your take different from what’s been going on in fashion for the past couple of seasons?

I was inspired by a moment in popular music culture/subculture, sparked by The Sacred Triangle documentary, directed by Alec Lindsell. Bowie, Iggy & Lou 1971-1973, a film analysing the influences artists Lou Reed and Iggy Pop had on David Bowie and how Bowie had in-turn been fundamental in nurturing their careers.



Following the journey of the clothing from lover to stage outfits, I was taken by Iggy Pop and Nico’s brief fling leading to the idea of them swapping clothes in the process of creating music and being lovers. This rule applied to all rockstars of that time with their lovers. It's my version of magpie androgyny.