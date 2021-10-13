“I Think That If You Grew Up In The UK, You’re Racist”. Joy Crookes On Identity & Her Album Skin

this time last year I went to the Brits and dressed as the girl I always wish I saw on TV pic.twitter.com/2fjUtDGZNP— Joy Crookes (@joycrookes) February 18, 2021
I think that if you grew up in the UK, you're racist, whether you want to agree with it or not. You grew up with the British curriculum. We just have to admit – before we make any progress – we're all shit, and be okay with making mistakes.
I feel like a very large majority of women have experienced some form of sexual abuse... and it’s about the work that happens afterwards. But as long as the work's being done, and I'm unlearning, then I am not becoming bitter. Then I am not defined by my trauma.
This is a new one called 'Kingdom'. Wrote this the day after the tories were elected. Safe to say I wasn't happy. — Joy Crookes, December 16, 2019
“Who’s got love for the taking?
Who’s got heart for the aching?
No such thing as a kingdom
