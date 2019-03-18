These Japanese Chicanas May Challenge What You Think About Cultural Appropriation

This is cultural appropriation — point blank. The Japanese chola look is based on stereotypes, generalisations and a Hollywood caricature of a very real group of people. But far from coming from a place of ignorance and disrespect, these Japanese women do their best to engage with, learn from and pay respect to (in the form of props and actual financial support) the culture they borrow from. This is an example of cultural appropriation that complicates how we think about who gets to participate in a culture, and for what reasons.