The Immeasurable Joy Of Becoming A Black Egg Donor

Similarly, both Yasmin and Journee agree that limited access to information is the biggest hurdle with Black egg donation in the United Kingdom. “I had to do my own research to find out whether I could even donate my eggs and I’m certain there are people out there that have no idea it's even a possibility,” Yasmin says. “The process needs to be explained so that people can make their own decision. There’s obviously a lack of knowledge out there. And I think that can easily be changed,” she adds. Journee agrees that there should be more accessible education about Black women donating eggs. “Most of us don’t seek to donate because we aren’t knowledgeable about it,” she shares.