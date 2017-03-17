All The Secret iPhone Features You've Been Missing Out On — Until Now

Last week, the internet was buzzing with the news about a "secret" magnifying glass tool in your iPhone, which gives you skills worthy of a slightly more digital-savvy Veronica Mars. All that buzz got us wondering — what other features are hiding in your iPhone, just waiting to be used?
As it turns out, quite a few. There are hacks that let you free up more space, create texting shortcuts, and have your emails read to you. Plus, a built-in keyboard that you will start using every time you text.
Ahead, we're lifting the curtain on eight of the coolest, little-known iPhone tools.