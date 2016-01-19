Before mid-2013, bar Converse, I hadn't worn trainers since P.E. class circa 2005, and even then they got minimal use. Though trainer mania had swept fashion, despite being a tomboy dresser, I was neither a sneakerhead nor a streetwear aficionado, so was reluctant to get on board. How do you wear trainers and look smart and sophisticated rather than as if you've just popped out for a run? What do you team trainers with and will people still take you seriously, or mistake you for a teen?



A few years on, it's safe to say I'm a trainer-convert and my footwear collection comprises at least 6 pairs of 'crepes' (learning fast!). I'm still mastering the art of working them seamlessly into my wardrobe of tailoring, dresses and denim but in 2016 the trainer trend prevails. If you too are looking for some footwear inspiration, we've taken some trainer tips and tricks from some of our favourite Instagram style stars...