I have a confession to make: I can't stop watching people do their makeup on social media. I'm not a YouTube person — I'm too old, and I totally missed the boat on that. But watching a girl or guy put on a full face of makeup in hyper-speed in my Instagram feed is completely mesmerising. I follow certain makeup artists and beauty editors on social media solely to peek into their makeup routines (I couldn't care less about watching an unboxing video). I've even started doing makeup videos myself on my Instagram story.



Maybe it's because I'm easily distracted, and these videos are short and digestible. Perhaps it's because I've got voyeristic tendencies. Or maybe it's because I know I will never be as good at makeup as these people are, so I watch them in vain. Whatever the reason, here are a handful of videos that I absolutely love. Check them out below.