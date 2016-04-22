Social media has really changed the beauty space — especially when it comes to experimentation. Now, anyone can be a makeup artist. All you need is an Instagram account, a ton of product, and the ability to edit your routine into a 15-second, sped-up snippet. This has given way to myriad trends — some better than others. Loads of lipstick, glitter freckles, and serious strobing, to name just a few, have all gained major popularity thanks to the photo-sharing app.