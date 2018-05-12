Going Curly Is Controversial For Indian Women, But I'm Doing It Anyway

To be completely honest, the response has been mixed. You have people in my life, like my boyfriend, who love my curls and prefer my more natural look. Then you have friends who just don’t get why I wouldn’t want perfectly styled, Kardashian-esque hair at all times. My family is supportive, but my mom definitely likes my hair when it’s pulled back into buns and braids — I think it’s a memory of when she used to wear her hair in long braids growing up in India. You also have people who find curly hair “unprofessional." I’m lucky to work in a creative field where natural hair is accepted, but I have many Black and brown friends whose employers have deemed their hair unfit for the workplace. It’s one of the many reasons I created Tonal Journal — I always craved a safe space for women to be exactly who they are.