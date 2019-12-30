I Should Be Offended By Queer Villains, But I Cannot Help But Love Them

In AlainGuiraudie’s Stranger by the Lake,the young protagonist, Franck, witnesses an older man, Michel, drowning hisboyfriend in a lake that serves as a local cruising spot. Shortly thereafter,he begins an affair with Michel. After the boyfriend’s body is found, the gaycommunity that exists along the shore is shaken, thrown into emotional turmoilwhile simultaneously maintaining its collective routines. As an enterprisinginspector begins to sniff around for answers, Franck finds himself lying forhis new lover and trying to get closer to him.
Toward theend of Stranger by the Lake,the police inspector confronts Franck as he leaves the beach for the day.Franck is, literally, trapped in the beam of the officer’s headlights, and asthe conversation progresses the metaphor is sharpened even more. “Don’t youfind it odd we’ve only just found the body, and two days later everyone’s backcruising like nothing happened?” the officer asks him.