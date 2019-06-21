How To Have A Perfect Summer, According To The Founder Of Hunza G

Last week on Instagram, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted two photos of herself wearing a mocha-hued, ring-detailed swimsuit while floating on a boat in Capri – and the internet lost its mind, with the posts amassing 791,000 likes between them and the brand's site crashing due to instant demand. The swimsuit in question? Hunza G, of course, the '80s swimwear brand revived in 2015 by Georgiana Huddart. Its signature crinkle fabric is now iconic, not least for its appearance on Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
The swimsuits are made from a combination of knitted Lycra and elastane and are made on a circular loom, meaning no seams, a high quality stretch, and a universally flattering fit. Huddart joined forces with original founder Peter Meadows 23 years after the brand (called simply Hunza before) ceased making swimwear, and it's been a successful climb since then.
With fans including Naomi Shimada, Lucy Knell and Pandora Sykes (who the label collaborated with in 2016), plus a celebrity roster of Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Behati Prinsloo backing the label, there's a strong argument to be made for only packing one swimsuit this summer. Ahead of our holidays, we caught up with Huddart, who is no stranger to travel. Here's her guide to nailing the summer season, from the best hot weather beauty routine, to the overlooked spots to add to your bucket list.
Hi Georgiana! Where are you going on holiday this year?
I have been to Lamu Island, Kenya and Deià, Mallorca this year, both for the first time and both were amazing. Lamu was really special as it's very un-touristy, the food is incredible and it’s a bit like being in a time warp so you feel very transported. You eat incredible seafood on a tropical island with old dhow boats sailing around. I am eight months pregnant now, so I have done my pre-baby holidays!
Is there anywhere you keep returning to?
Ibiza and Tuscany. I really like Europe in the summer. Ibiza is one of those strange places where people have such varied experiences. There is the super club side of the island, but also you can have the completely opposite experience if you go to the north of the island. I have the best memories of each summer eating huge prawns and swimming through caves in tropical-looking water in secret cove beaches.
City break or beach-bound?
Both. I like a city break but mostly in the winter, and I do get desperate for the beach by February each year. I love the sea and swimming and am quite active and sporty. I spent my childhood wishing I would eventually turn into a mermaid.
Have you had the trip of a lifetime yet?
My boyfriend organised Lamu in March. I have only ever flown economy, and being from a family of six children, we only ever went to Cornwall and Ireland as a child, so fancy flights and hotels really excite me! I watched films the whole way there (I am quite a dorky traveller), eating all the food they offered me.
Who is your travel partner?
My boyfriend, Gabriel. Or my sisters.
Where have you eaten the best food?
I think the food in Lisbon is pretty great – they do everything so well, from seafood to Mexican. And those custard tarts! It’s not crazy expensive, either.
Where should we fly to go clubbing?
I do really like DC10 in Ibiza, the fact that it's half outside with planes flying overhead is pretty great. Italy has a really magical feeling at night when you eat al fresco, too.
Where is the best beach you've sunbathed on?
Xuclar in Ibiza – my secret spot with an amazing chiringuito with huge gammas, a cave and great rocks to jump off.
What are you reading by the pool this summer?
Ordinary People by Diana Evans and The Leopard by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa.
What's your sundowner drink of choice?
Gin and tonic.
What does your holiday beauty routine look like?
SkinCeuticals products – everything in the Phyto Corrective range is amazing. Sisley's sun cream. A really good eye cream is essential because your skin gets dried out and I am slightly older than my boyfriend so I want to look maximum youthful... Shiseido's is really good. I am addicted to lip balm, too.
What are your suitcase packing hacks?
Silk dresses, silk shirts, silk shorts… They look so fabulous but take up no room. You need to be able to iron or steam when you arrive, though.
What are you tuning into on the plane?
Alan Powers' album Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 and recently I went on a Richard E. Grant podcast binge. He interviews so well and is so charming and self-deprecating…I have fallen a bit in love.
Where is up next on your travel hit list?
Mexico City, Las Pozas and Russia.
Hunza G's swimsuit is part of the label's new Dynasty collection. Handmade in England from seersucker fabric that moulds to and enhance your curves, it's woven with animal spots and has a low scooped back and high-cut legs.
