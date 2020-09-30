What It Means To Feel Connected Around The World

There’s nothing quite as human as our yearning to make meaningful connections, and staying in touch is necessary now more than ever. With the world thrown into isolation this year, technology has been a saving grace for so many young creatives across the globe. Now, HUAWEI has made it even easier to share, create and make ties in just One Tap through the HUAWEI P40 Pro smartphone. This technology allows users to seamlessly connect their phone to other devices like the WATCH GT2, FreeBuds 3, MatePad Pro and MateBook X Pro by simply tapping the P40 Pro to it.
While it’s undoubtedly a challenge for us to stay in touch with our loved ones, colleagues and collaborators in the flesh right now, life has definitely been made a little easier with tech. We spoke to four young creatives working and living all across the globe about how they have been using HUAWEI Share technology in their lives, and why it’s more important now than ever before to stay connected to each other.
