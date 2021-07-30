How We’re Telling The World We’ve Arrived Through Makeup

We’ve all gone through different phases in our lives and makeup has been by our side through all of them (s/o to you, makeup!) There was a time back in the days we felt like hiding being layers and layers, using concealer and compact powder as a protective shield of some sort, hiding our insecurities, figuring out who we actually are. Signature lipstick shades were tested out, smoky eyes experimented with and not everything looked that great, let’s face it. But that’s the thing with journeys. Eventually, we came out of our shells, metaphorically and literally, and makeup became more of a way of expressing ourselves, of making the inside visible on the outside, artfully. A sharp cat eye if we’re feeling feisty, a pastel lip for playful days.