5 Zara Pieces, 5 Different Ways To Wear Them

For an online shopping addict like me, Zara is a black hole of trouble. Every time new pieces arrive, I feel a magnetic pull to sort through its seemingly endless pages for treasures I just can't pass up — a few clicks later, I've ordered three or so more items that I probably didn't need.
Lately, however, I've been attempting to ween myself off of these habitual, almost mindless purchases, and narrowing in on the ones that actually add something to my wardrobe (preferably, in more ways than one). To do so, I've started using the trick where, if I can't picture myself wearing something three different ways, I can't justify buying it.
So, with this particular Zara shopping haul, I challenged myself to buy five pieces I could wear together, making five distinct looks. Click on to see what made the cut, and how they all work together.
Outfit-repeating, it was nice knowing you: This year's all about cutting back and getting more creative with my styling in the process.