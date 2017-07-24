So, how do you have the talk? Find a time and place that allows you and your partner to actually discuss the topic calmly — preferably out of your bedroom, Lilla says. "If you feel comfortable, it's okay to talk about how you feel about your STI status," Lilla says. For example, you can start by saying, I really like you, so this is difficult for me to talk about, Lilla says. Or, I know some people are freaked out by STIs, but I'm not ashamed to share my status. "It also helps to let the other person know if you are taking medications or not, and give them an opportunity to ask questions," Lilla says. You don't have to explain to someone how you got an STI, but you should be prepared to answer any specific questions that your partner has about the STI you have, and how that impacts their risk, she says.