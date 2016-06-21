We've already been in full on warm-weather mode for a while now. We try to get to the beach whenever possible, Instagram more than our fair share of ice cream, and exclusively drink rosé. But the truth is, summer hasn't even officially started yet.



In fact, the summer of 2016 truly begins June 20 and ends September 21. (That's 94 more days.) What does this mean for us? Well, we get to start our favorite season all over again — a do-over, if you will. Which is probably a good thing, given we've already blown a lot of the cash we saved for trips, excursions, and other sunny-day activities.



In an effort to be more cost-effective and save up for some cool shit, we're tweaking our food-spending habits. Surprisingly, a few simple swaps can put hundreds, even thousands, of dollars back in our bank accounts. Ahead, see exactly how much you could save over the course of the summer. We did the math.



Try one, try them all, or just read through to see the shocking amount we spend on iced coffee each year. Summer, take two, here we come!