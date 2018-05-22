The Secret To A Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg

Hard-boiled eggs are great to make in bulk, because they're incredibly versatile and hold up well. You can eat them right away; you can store them in the fridge for a quick, healthy snack; you can cut them up and put them on a salad; you can throw them in your gym bag for a perfect post-workout bite; you can chop them up and make egg salad. Basically, these little boiled wonders can carry you through the whole week.
Ingredients
1 room temperature egg (or, however many eggs you want to make)
Enough water to cover the eggs by about one inch
A bowl with water and ice cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
Tip: If you use eggs straight out of the fridge, they might break or burst when they hit the hot water. It's actually OK to store your eggs at room temperature.
Instructions
1. Bring water to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer.
2. Meanwhile, fill a bowl with cold water, add some ice cubes, and set aside.
3. Gently place your egg(s) into the simmering water (again, make sure they are covered by about 1 inch of water), and let them simmer for 8 minutes. Then turn off the heat, and let the egg(s) sit in hot water for another 4 minutes.
4. Remove the egg(s) from the hot water and place them in the ice bath for at least one minute.
Tip: If you want your eggs soft-boiled, leave them in the water for just 6 minutes, then place them in the ice bath until they are cooled.
5. Gently roll your eggs on a hard surface to break the shell. Peel the shell off carefully. You can also run your egg under water as you peel to make sure all the shell pieces are removed.
6. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.
