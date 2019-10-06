What should you do if your partner asks you to do something in bed that isn't something you've fantasised about before? Try not to kink shame them - be open-minded. Ask them to give you some time to think about it. Imagine yourself in that scenario: does it turn you on? Watch porn of that kink - horny yet? If you enjoy thinking about it, and enjoy watching the porn, give it a go. If you're not into it, communicate that, and hopefully it won't be a deal breaker for your sexual compatibility. Don't do something you don't want to just to please your partner. But, it doesn't have to be a big deal to try something once. And by indulging your partner's fantasy you might learn something about yourself.