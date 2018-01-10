Foundation can be, in a word, troublesome. Isn't that why so many of us love BB creams? They're easy, one-step, and come in fewer shade options, which makes picking one a lot less complicated. But, the benefits of wearing foundation can be awesome. They even out your skin tone, last longer than BBs, give you the perfect, photo-ready finish, and make your face look fresher and more luminous. A good foundation application is the hardest makeup move to master — other than, perhaps, the crazy world of contouring. Foundation application is what makeup artists pride themselves on: The right base will take you way farther than a killer smoky-eye technique.