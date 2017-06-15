Sure, we've all encountered beauty bullies, but for every pushy, overbearing sales associate there are many more pleasant professionals out there. And the lovely ladies and gentlemen standing behind makeup counters laden with lipsticks, blushes, and foundations put up with a lot of crap. People demanding free shit! Gratis makeovers for freeloading brides! Indecisive, yet hard-to-please types! No matter how much a makeup artist may love her job, a few bad-apple customers can tax even the most patient of personalities.