I Went To A Sexual Retreat To Get My Libido Back

The idea of "owning my sexuality" had never crossed my mind until this point – surely your sexuality is just "there"? Apparently not. To really own it, you have to work at it. You have to allow your sexuality to be free from cultural stereotypes. You have to understand that if your inner sexual woman needs certain things in order to feel most sexual then that is A-OK and no one should judge you for it. This was a huge breakthrough for me because my life is so serious, I had allowed this attitude to filter into my sexuality.