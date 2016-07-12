Where Did The Sex Go In My Long-Term Relationship?

“We haven’t had sex in three weeks,” my boyfriend blurts out. I ignore him (as per) and continue battling with a very complicated Sunday roast (chicken Kiev from Tesco.) "What on earth are you talking about." I spit back. I mull for a second, scolding myself on whatever that revolting juice is that comes out of packaged meat. I run through our sexual encounters quickly in my head. There was that time last week when he had a hard on... or when we nearly did it the other night. And we definitely had something similar to sex in December, until I got a DM on Instagram. Also, the other night – when I stopped mid-way through sex to re-configure and began to marvel at my new £150-a-set White Company sheets. They are frightfully nice, and mother is awfully proud, but, I mean, come on...