If you’re like most women, you’ve probably spent some time getting up close and personal with a vibrator. You may even owe some of your best sexual experiences to a little vibrating friend. But have you ever wondered what’s inside that wonderful little gadget? What exactly makes a vibrator tick (or throb, buzz, or hum)?
I reached out to Janet Lieberman, cofounder of innovative sex toy company Dame Products, to find out what goes into the making of a woman’s best friend. An experienced engineer whose résumé includes stints at MakerBot, Quirky, and MindsInSync, Lieberman teamed up with sex educator Alexandra Fine to establish Dame in 2014. The duo released their first product — Eva, a hands-free wearable vibrator — to great acclaim.
I reached out to Janet Lieberman, cofounder of innovative sex toy company Dame Products, to find out what goes into the making of a woman’s best friend. An experienced engineer whose résumé includes stints at MakerBot, Quirky, and MindsInSync, Lieberman teamed up with sex educator Alexandra Fine to establish Dame in 2014. The duo released their first product — Eva, a hands-free wearable vibrator — to great acclaim.
Lieberman gave me a tour of the inner workings of the vibrator, explaining all the different factors that contribute to your favorite vibration sensation.