7 People On The Hottest Anonymous Sex They've Ever Had

Despite my appreciation for the excitement of casual sex, most of the time, I tend to be too anxious to enjoy it. Not to mention, I fall in love easily. That being said, one of the best orgasms I ever had was from hooking up with a woman who I'd just met at a party and whose name I don't remember. It was extremely erotic: We both arrived at the event with men but snuck away to be alone together for a moment (we were both in open relationships, so we weren't cheating assholes, I swear). Maybe it was because we hardly knew each other, or because we had such a limited amount of time together, but it was totally hot and wrought with taboo.
So, why aren't we talking about these things more? Even if IRL anonymous hookups aren't for you, they might just tap into a secret fantasy of yours (or maybe not — that's okay, too). Inspired by my own experience, I asked seven people to share their favourite stories of anonymous sex encounters.