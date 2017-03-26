That well-known Coco Chanel adage prescribes taking one thing off before leaving the house. Instead, though, consider just throwing on a hoodie. It has the same effect, really — taking that "one thing" off is supposed to leave you with an outfit that doesn't look like you're trying too hard, but anchoring your look with a hoodie does the same exact thing. You could be wearing a structured coat (or a leopard, faux-fur one), sky-high heels and statement earrings, but suddenly, when there's a hoodie involved, it presents the perfect contrast to anything in your look that might feel a little attention-seeking, Plus, it gives the whole ensemble an "I wear this all the time!" vibe. (Not to mention, it's comfy as hell.) So, it's no surprise that it's been the street-style staple of choice lately, and there are endless ways to wear it. Click on for a few ideas (and dig out that pile of high school hoodies you've been hiding away in storage, while you're at it).
