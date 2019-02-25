This Brand Will Finally Convince You That You’re A Hat Person

Hood is ready to rip up the rule book and change the public’s perception of hats for good. With pieces ranging from ultra glamorous netted veils to festival-ready moon-shaped headbands and kitsch heart berets, Gabrielle says we should treat hats like any statement-making accessory. "Hats have been separated from other accessories, but why should they be any different from a necklace or a lovely pair of fancy heels? Maybe a veil doesn’t marry so well with a gal who lives in yoga pants and trainers, but even she should have a few nights out! Most of our pieces are more comfortable than a pair of towering platforms and would certainly get you more attention. Hood will always offer a wide range of hats, from a cosy blocked beret to an evening bat mask."