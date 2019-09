Thankfully, brands are getting privy to the dilemma and releasing illuminating products that look amazing on ladies of colour. (This includes MAC: Its red-tinted strobing/highlighting cream is one of our most anticipated product launches of 2016.) When it comes to choosing the highlighter of your dreams, you should stray from pinks and frosty whites if you have a dark complexion. “You want to pick a highlighter almost the same way that you would pick a foundation — it should look like a part of your skin, as opposed to, like, a disco ball," says makeup artist Nick Barose . "If you’re darker, then I would go for a bronzy gold, and if you’re deep-dark, like Lupita [Nyong'o], for example, I would go for a copper shade. That way it adds a highlight, but it doesn’t add too much of a contrast, because it’s similar to your skin tone."