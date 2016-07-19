12 Hidden Snapchat Features Every 20-Something Should Know

Think about your favourite Snapchats that you've ever opened. They're probably the ones that are more dynamic. They may also take advantage of the app's revolving selection of filters, stickers, and text options (we'd bet some face swapping shots likely rank in the top five).



Whereas Instagram is all about carefully curated moments, Snapchat is all about spontaneous creativity. "What makes Snapchat unique is how much more fun and playful it is," says Alex Ditty, the director of client operations at SEEN Digital Media, a marketing company that pairs brands with top social influencers for campaigns.



Since friends only have a limited period of time to admire your spontaneous moments, you want to make them count. While you might have already turned yourself into a scary rabbit or swapped faces, have you thrown confetti or put on a green filter? There may be some Snapchat trickery you didn't even know you could accomplish.



Click through for 12 of the coolest little-known Snapchat tools.

