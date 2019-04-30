10 Restaurants The Locals Recommend In New York City

In such a fast-paced city like NYC, it's hard to keep up with all the new, trendy restaurants that are constantly popping up. And, if you're visiting on holidays, you don't want to wait two hours in line or make reservations months in advance to get a decent bite to eat. While we may want to go to those impossible-to-get-into hot spots, sometimes we just want to walk into a classic, no-frills hangout.
R29's US team searched high and low for cute restaurants in New York City with amazing food and good vibes, that aren’t tourist traps so, if you're heading there soon, make sure you star these places on your Google Maps.
If you're looking for local, neighbourhood joints, these the following spots will be sure to impress. From savoury pastas to steaming bowls of noodles, we've got your next meal covered.
Ahead, we rounded up some of the city’s hidden gems.