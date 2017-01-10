10 Healthy Lunches That Aren’t All Lettuce

Don't let yourself fall victim to the January lettuce rut. If you, like us, have made a resolution to up your home-cooking and lunch-packing games, then salads may become an easy fallback meal. They're easy enough to throw together last minute and can require little to no actual culinary skills. But after a week in lettuce land, the salad fatigue inevitably sets in and we are left to bitterly munch our last leaf of baby kale (damn you, baby kale).
But it doesn't have to be so! Escape this fate altogether by taking a deep breath, putting aside some time to plan ahead, and checking out the ten delectable lunch recipes ahead. Sure, some may hold salad in the title and yes, some have their fair share of romaine and arugula leaves...But friends, lettuce is no longer the main star of this show. So read on for your next week's worth of fresh, fast, and non-fatiguing not-all-lettuce lunches.