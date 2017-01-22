10 Healthy Dinners That Are Actually Irresistible

For me, cooking during the week is a whole lot easier than on the weekends. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights are the times when I feel liberated to let my myself splurge on dining out. I hit up my favourite pasta spot, grab takeout from that Mexican place around the corner, and even order in my special pie (caramelised onions and sausage are involved) for prime couch consumption. In short, the weekends are a fucking free-for-all. But it's about time that I realise, they really don't have to be.
Cooking in on those evenings when we'd rather be going out doesn't have to be a lacklustre feat. Instead of feeling frustrated with a toilsome process or disappointed over final results, we can liven-up our kitchens with inspired nosh any day of the week. We've rounded up ten dinner recipes that are all parts healthy, uncomplicated, and irresistible — so you can put Seamless away for a rainy day.