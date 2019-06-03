Well it’s not innocent that Tavi plays an archivist in the film. She’s a bit of a doppelgänger for me and the work that I do, which is foreign examination of images. You know you have these 215 tapes of Halston’s life – that’s what we started with. Can you tell who the person is through these tapes? How much can you tell? How much of the real story, the real person can you actually uncover? And how images can be deceiving; you know sometimes you see this amazing success in these images, and then you realise there’s another story that’s not being told. I think it was all part of what I was thinking about because as a filmmaker you deal with images all day long, and our culture is so much about images too – think about Instagram. So for me it was interesting to use a character of the archivist, someone who deals with images in the film.