Celebrities Are Making The Half-Up Hairstyle Cool For Summer

Back in the day — right around 1993, to be specific — half-up hair was the cool girl look that I'd see on my muses of yore. Everyone from my older cousins to Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Topanga from Boy Meets World rocked the look — and everyone in school followed suit.
These days, the style takes a back seat to of-the-moment looks like hygge hues, charcoal hair, and sharp bobs. In fact, when you search half-up looks online, you'll be met mostly with romantic styles that are more suitable for proms and weddings than fashion week or L.A.'s coolest new nightclub — but that's all changing.
The cool kids in L.A. and New York (Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Gabrielle Union, to name a few) are giving the throwback style a fresh update thanks to textured curls, messy waves, and fresh-again '90s accessories. A few of the latest iterations of the new cool girl style, ahead.