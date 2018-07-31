When you were a kid, you might have tried to persuade someone to acknowledge or celebrate your half birthday, which they likely responded to with an eye roll. If you even remember to notice when yours is coming up and remark on it, no one's going to pull out the stops to celebrate — and you probably wouldn't want them to, anyway. But, despite the fact that you haven't tacked "and a half" onto your age since you were in the single digits, marking your calendar for six months after your actual birthday may offer astrological benefits.