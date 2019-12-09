When it comes to style, Izzy and Dhamirah are both vocal about arm candy that fits little more than a bank card. “Extra, extra, extra and a tiny bag, that sums me up,” Izzy says. In practice, as per the looks that make the ‘gram, this means baby pink leather coats, ruched lime mini dresses and full look blue tie dye. Dhamirah meanwhile, teams her miniature handbags with a late 90s meets early 00s vibe: “normally baggy on the bottom, tight on the top,” she clarifies, “girly but boyish at the same time.” Teamed with a Gucci Grip timepiece – pretty much the ultimate in contemporary wristwear for people with schedules as populated as Bossy LDN – both looks are pure fire. Elsewhere for Emerald, big hair and good trainers are the ultimate party look she says, as a scroll of her page reveals on point suiting and sports inspired jackets to fit the bill the rest of the time.