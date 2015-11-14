The 12 Grossest Food Scenes In Film and TV History

Elettra Wiedemann
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Food comas are the worst. So is feeling heinously nauseous. And that feeling when you have to force down a friend's sadly tasteless homemade meal. But while it's unpleasant to experience these things IRL, they can be incredibly entertaining to watch on screen. Click through to see our favourite food scenes; they made us laugh, cry and feel a bit sick.

More from Food & Drinks