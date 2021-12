Can Access To Green Spaces Really Combat PMS?

As many as 3 in 4 people who menstruate report experiencing premenstrual syndrome (PMS). With hundreds of documented symptoms, ranging from fatigue and bloating to depression and intense cramping, it’s a fairly debilitating time in one’s calendar, and (shockingly) there isn’t a whole lot of information about the causes and what we can do about it. In fact, five times more studies are conducted about erectile dysfunction (ED) than PMS, despite only 19% of penis-possessers suffering from ED, and 90% of women and AFAB people experiencing PMS.