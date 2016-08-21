How To Wear The Contents Of Your T-Shirt Drawer The Fashion Week Way

Connie Berg at Kate Ryan Inc.
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Melodie Jeng.
I’m willing to put down some good money that most people have a drawer that contains random T-shirts they mostly wear to bed (if you are the type of person who only sleeps in proper pyjamas and hangs up your T-shirts, this article is definitely not for you, but please leave a comment and tell us all your secrets). These shirts have come from all over the place: freebie gift bags, vintage stores, your uni days, team-building activities, and hen nights. You pull one out to wear on pottering-around-the-house days, and to gym sessions where you’re just looking to get a sweat in during an off-hour. But, in an actual outfit?

Yes, definitely — if you take Fashion Week attendees’ summer looks as any evidence that a plain graphic T-shirt (the baggy, boxy, not-so-fashion-y kind) can look incredible when you wear it with dressed-up separates. All it takes is a smart cuff, some creative accessorizing, and making sure that your bottoms are really pulling their weight. Click through to see five outfits that incorporate your bedtime T-shirts. Then, go forth and finally take them out into the daylight — sleep no more!

More from Styling Tips