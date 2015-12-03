At a time when the impossibly perfect Victoria's Secret models and airbrushed Jenner/Kardashian clan are heralded as the beauty ideal for many young girls worldwide, it's refreshing when a new face appears on the scene who challenges and subverts "conventional" notions of prettiness. Though tattoo artist Grace Neutral may not yet have the millions of followers to rival Kylie Jenner or Karlie Kloss, her star is swiftly rising, following her appearance in the SS16 Ashley Williams show, the recent release of a clothing collaboration with Motel, and the hundreds of thousands who follow her on Instagram to see her intricate designs and striking appearance.
Often referred to as the "purple-eyed alien princess", former ballerina Neutral has undergone numerous procedures to alter her appearance, including having her ears pointed, splitting her tongue, inking her entire body, scarification, and the removal of her bellybutton. "My idea of beauty is just feeling completely comfortable in your own skin and exploring your own beauty without the weight of the media or society on your shoulders. True freedom of expression is the most beautiful thing in the world," Grace told us. Here she shares her beauty icons.
